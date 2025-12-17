Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.03 and last traded at C$6.08. 18,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 41,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.09.

Frontera Energy Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of C$424.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.03.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.57%.The business had revenue of C$358.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.648374 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corp is a Canadian-based company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves in South America. It operates in five segments: Colombia, which includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia; Peru; Ecuador & others, which includes all upstream business activities of exploration in Ecuador, the corporate office in Canada, and non-operating entities that have been aggregated; Guyana segment includes all offshore upstream business activities; and Midstream segment includes company’s investments in pipelines, storage, port, and other facilities relating to the distribution and exportation of crude oil products in Colombia.

