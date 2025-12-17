Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Maximus (MMS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Maximus (NYSE: MMS) in the last few weeks:

12/15/2025 – Maximus had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Maximus had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/2/2025 – Maximus was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/26/2025 – Maximus had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – Maximus was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/27/2025 – Maximus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $350,746.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,027.28. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

