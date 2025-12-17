RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Shares Down 13.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) fell 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 412,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 264,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$32.37 million, a PE ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 5.06.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

