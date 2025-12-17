YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3791 per share on Thursday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This is a 12.8% increase from YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,424. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $50.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 103.26% of YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

YieldMax Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF is an ETF incorporated in the United States. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Funds will invest directly in options contacts, short-term U.S. Treasury securities, cash and cash equivalents.

