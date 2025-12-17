Matthews China Discovery Active ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.16 (NASDAQ:MCHS)

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.1571 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 358.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th.
Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Stock Down 2.7%
MCHS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 428. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. Matthews China Discovery Active ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.25.
Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Company Profile
