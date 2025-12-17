Columbia Banking System (COLB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB) recently:

12/17/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/3/2025 – Columbia Banking System was given a new $33.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler.

11/3/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

