Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Trading Down 81.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) traded down 81.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 8,595,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,304% from the average session volume of 195,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GCL. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Colabor Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Desjardins cut their price target on Colabor Group from C$1.50 to C$0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.00.

Colabor Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.32.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported C($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$212.47 million for the quarter. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0199693 EPS for the current year.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc is a wholesaler and distributor of food and related products in Canada. The company operates in two segments Distribution and Wholesale segment. Its Distribution segment operations include the distribution of food products and related products in hotels, restaurants and institutions (HRI) and retail market.

