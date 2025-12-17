Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Down 7.8% – What’s Next?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.65 and last traded at GBX 5.65. Approximately 13,464,423 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 10,798,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TLW shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reduced their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 12.85.

The company has a market capitalization of £87.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.69.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

