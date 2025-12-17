Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 10% – Should You Sell?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) dropped 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 40,479,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 630% from the average daily volume of 5,546,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tilray Brands from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Tilray Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TLRY

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 11.0% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 339,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 33,684 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Tilray Brands by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 272,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 30,818 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 704.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 81,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71,170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,816,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 203,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 130,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.