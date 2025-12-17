Stephen Eric Rowland Sells 7,104 Shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,104 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $209,212.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 434,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,958.30. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen Eric Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Klaviyo alerts:

On Wednesday, October 15th, Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,105 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $173,006.75.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

NYSE:KVYO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,384,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.82 and a beta of 1.18. Klaviyo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.The firm had revenue of $293.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,787,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,092,000 after buying an additional 2,059,550 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter worth $57,109,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,629,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,685,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,427 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,645,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Klaviyo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Saturday, November 1st. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.77.

Get Our Latest Report on KVYO

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.