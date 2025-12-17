Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 3% – Here’s Why

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $221.69 and last traded at $225.52. 35,518,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 23,606,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Micron Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. The trade was a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 384,852 shares of company stock worth $81,806,895 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 225.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

