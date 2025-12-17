National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2562 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This is a 69.8% increase from National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Stock Performance
National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608. National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.45.
About National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF
