U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:RUSC)

U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:RUSC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1191 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 38.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th.
U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF Trading Down 1.1%
RUSC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,597. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $32.29.
About U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF
