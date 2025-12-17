U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:RUSC)

U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:RUSC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1191 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 38.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th.

U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF Trading Down 1.1%

RUSC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,597. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $32.29.

About U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF

Russell Investments Exchange Traded Funds – U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Russell Investment Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth, value and volatility stocks of small-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000 Index.

