Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Erica Schultz Sells 10,000 Shares

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) Director Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 114,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,177.28. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 17th, Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of Amplitude stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $102,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 15th, Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of Amplitude stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00.

Amplitude Stock Up 4.3%

AMPL traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,641,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,275. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Amplitude last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 36.27% and a negative net margin of 31.36%.The firm had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Amplitude by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 424,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 132,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

