Coursera (NYSE:COUR) SVP Sells $65,997.26 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) SVP Alan Cardenas sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $65,997.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 237,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,054.76. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Coursera Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:COUR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. 15,579,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,866. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.37. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.33 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Quarry LP lifted its position in Coursera by 1,848.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 163.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COUR. UBS Group increased their target price on Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

