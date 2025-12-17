Coursera (NYSE:COUR) SVP Sells $65,997.26 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) SVP Alan Cardenas sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $65,997.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 237,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,054.76. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Coursera Stock Down 1.3%
NYSE:COUR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. 15,579,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,866. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.37. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.33 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on COUR. UBS Group increased their target price on Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.
