Insider Buying: Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Director Acquires $28,054.25 in Stock

Eastern Company (The) (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) Director John Everets purchased 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.55 per share, with a total value of $28,054.25. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 139,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,165.25. This represents a 1.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Eastern stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Eastern Company has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $30.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $119.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.41 million. Eastern had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 2.96%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Eastern’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EML. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its position in Eastern by 14.7% during the second quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 46,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastern by 3.8% in the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 525,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Eastern in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

