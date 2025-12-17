BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sarah Aebersold Sells 713 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Aebersold sold 713 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $17,439.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,106.76. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Sarah Aebersold sold 233 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $5,855.29.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Sarah Aebersold sold 217 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $5,802.58.

On Thursday, October 9th, Sarah Aebersold sold 188 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $5,143.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. 296,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,500. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.23 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 132,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

