Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading Down 7.2% – Here’s Why

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 29,664,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 22,851,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $370.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 1,394.07% and a negative return on equity of 100.90%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett Moyer sold 28,594 shares of Datavault AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $69,769.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,089,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,333.24. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Marc Howitt sold 19,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,039.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 311,909 shares in the company, valued at $508,411.67. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,768 shares of company stock valued at $991,799. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVLT. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

