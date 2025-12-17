Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.17 and last traded at $81.8260. 32,026,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 20,679,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. DA Davidson raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.3%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,726,021.12. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 264,875 shares of company stock valued at $26,501,255 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,828,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,695,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,258,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,288 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,207,743,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,348,319,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after buying an additional 19,967,705 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

