Amy Mcbride Wendell Sells 43,684 Shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 43,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $1,280,378.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 93,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,040.06. The trade was a 31.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AxoGen Stock Up 7.0%

NASDAQ AXGN traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.39. 1,363,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,567. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -627.80 and a beta of 1.06.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.90 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXGN. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of AxoGen from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. JMP Securities set a $34.00 price objective on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AxoGen from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,805,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,964,000 after purchasing an additional 112,679 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 20.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,958,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,938,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 183.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,931,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,968 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,639,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,246,000 after buying an additional 205,569 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

