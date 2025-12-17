Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 290,108 Shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 290,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $699,160.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 749,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,634.81. This trade represents a 27.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Monday, December 15th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 260,251 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $648,024.99.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 230,815 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $620,892.35.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 399,919 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $1,067,783.73.

On Monday, December 8th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 369,266 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $1,037,637.46.

On Monday, November 17th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 178,501 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $446,252.50.

On Friday, November 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 1,121,499 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $2,803,747.50.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 700,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $2,009,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 1,300,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $3,731,000.00.

loanDepot Trading Down 7.3%

LDI stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,906,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,675. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $325.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LDI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.45 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $1.75 price objective on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, December 1st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on loanDepot from $1.90 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on loanDepot

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 622.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,620,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in loanDepot by 1,125.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,136 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 73.3% in the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,245 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in loanDepot by 134.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.