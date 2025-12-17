Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Director Kenneth Courtis Purchases 9,000 Shares

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Courtis bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,693,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 816,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,639,601.92. This trade represents a 1.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 6.5%

NYSE AMR traded up $12.10 on Wednesday, reaching $198.75. The company had a trading volume of 499,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,643. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.41 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.65 and its 200-day moving average is $145.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $526.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.77 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,400,000 after purchasing an additional 185,281 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,146,000. Dalal Street LLC lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 532,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,296,000 after buying an additional 71,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after buying an additional 71,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 296,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after acquiring an additional 69,950 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

