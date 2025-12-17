Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for F.N.B. (FNB)

F.N.B. (NYSE: FNB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/15/2025 – F.N.B. had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – F.N.B. had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/3/2025 – F.N.B. is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2025 – F.N.B. had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/26/2025 – F.N.B. had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – F.N.B. had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/31/2025 – F.N.B. had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/20/2025 – F.N.B. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $18.00 to $18.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – F.N.B. was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James L. Dutey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,428. This represents a 44.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $265,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 279,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,532.61. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

