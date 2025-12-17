Critical Analysis: Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) & NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) and Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NewMarket and Nissan Chemical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewMarket $2.79 billion 2.43 $462.41 million $47.33 15.22 Nissan Chemical $1.65 billion 2.91 $284.08 million $2.24 15.82

Risk and Volatility

NewMarket has higher revenue and earnings than Nissan Chemical. NewMarket is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nissan Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

NewMarket has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Chemical has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of NewMarket shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of NewMarket shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NewMarket and Nissan Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewMarket 16.33% 28.53% 14.02% Nissan Chemical 17.25% 19.00% 13.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NewMarket and Nissan Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewMarket 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nissan Chemical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

NewMarket pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Nissan Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. NewMarket pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nissan Chemical pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NewMarket has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. NewMarket is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NewMarket beats Nissan Chemical on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils. It also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers, and individual customers. In addition, the company engages in the marketing of antiknock compounds, as well as contracted manufacturing and services activities; and owns and manages a real property in Virginia. It operates in North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid. It also offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials; agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses and parks; and drug substances for antiparasite drugs for animals. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a antihypercholesterolemic agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a long-acting calcium channel blocker; APIs and intermediaries; and manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, it develops healthcare, information and communication materials, and environmental and energy materials. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

