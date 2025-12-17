Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) and Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM) Critical Contrast

Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM – Get Free Report) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Intelligent Protection Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Society Pass shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Intelligent Protection Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Society Pass shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Intelligent Protection Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Intelligent Protection Management and Society Pass, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Protection Management 1 0 1 0 2.00 Society Pass 1 1 1 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Intelligent Protection Management presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 235.20%. Society Pass has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,614.29%. Given Society Pass’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Society Pass is more favorable than Intelligent Protection Management.

This table compares Intelligent Protection Management and Society Pass”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Protection Management $1.10 million 14.79 -$8.43 million ($0.10) -17.90 Society Pass $7.23 million 0.89 -$10.23 million ($2.43) -0.43

Intelligent Protection Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Society Pass. Intelligent Protection Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Society Pass, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Protection Management and Society Pass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Protection Management -38.38% -15.29% -10.52% Society Pass -145.99% -343.41% -39.70%

Volatility and Risk

Intelligent Protection Management has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Society Pass has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intelligent Protection Management beats Society Pass on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Protection Management

(Get Free Report)

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. engages in the development of communications software to enhance security and privacy solutions for multimedia communication and data transmission. Its solutions include blockchain strategy consulting, blockchain implementation, white label video solutions, and technology licensing. The firm’s product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog. The company was founded by Clifford Lerner and Darrell Lerner on July 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

About Society Pass

(Get Free Report)

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments. The company operates Leflair, an online lifestyle platform that offers services and products, such as fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, and home and lifestyle; an online food delivery service under the Handycart brand name; and an online grocery delivery service under the Pushkart brand name. It also sells hardware and software to merchant; local mobile phone and global internet data plans; and domestic and overseas air ticket, and global hotel reservations, as well as offers digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Protection Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Protection Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.