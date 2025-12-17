Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Obayashi Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 2051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Obayashi Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Obayashi had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

