Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Obayashi Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 2051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.
Obayashi Trading Up 1.8%
The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Obayashi had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.64%.
Obayashi Company Profile
Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Obayashi
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Post 35% Surge, Analysts Eye More Upside in Copper Giant Freeport
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why a SpaceX IPO Could Be a Major Catalyst for GOOGL Stock
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Can Upwork Maintain Its Comeback? Reasons to Be Bullish and Bearish
Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.