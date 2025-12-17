GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Down 10.3% – Here’s What Happened

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $613.09 and last traded at $615.8640. Approximately 6,730,246 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,427,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $686.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded GE Vernova from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.52.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $600.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.50. The firm has a market cap of $167.10 billion, a PE ratio of 100.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.71.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 537.5% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in GE Vernova by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

