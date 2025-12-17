Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $149.87 and last traded at $149.4550. Approximately 8,305,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 8,835,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. HSBC set a $169.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

The company has a market cap of $300.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 96.20%.

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 22.7% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 69,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

