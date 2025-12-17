TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Down 20.2% – Should You Sell?

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.60 and last traded at GBX 106.40. Approximately 6,424,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 600% from the average daily volume of 918,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 98 to GBX 105 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 96.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. The stock has a market cap of £198.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 110.32.

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. TT Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TT Electronics plc will post 16.7485822 earnings per share for the current year.

TT Electronics is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications.

TT engineers and manufactures electronic solutions enabling a safer, healthier and more sustainable world. TT benefits from enduring megatrends in structurally high-growth markets including healthcare, aerospace, defence, automation and electrification.

