GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $291.62 and last traded at $292.0910. 3,632,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 5,396,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup started coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $386.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.94.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $308.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,876,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

