Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.73 and last traded at $47.7670. 10,175,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 13,120,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Dbs Bank raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 2.4%

The firm has a market cap of $213.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.50% and a net margin of 32.76%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 70.0% during the third quarter. Allianz SE now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.