Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 131000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Ximen Mining Stock Down 7.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -1.35.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

