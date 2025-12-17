Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $107.39 and last traded at $107.69. 2,900,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,739,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on shares of Roku and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Roku from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

Roku Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day moving average is $93.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -538.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,250 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.78, for a total value of $353,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 59,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,245.32. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $2,758,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 493,918 shares of company stock worth $52,340,981. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 275.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,407 shares during the last quarter. Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 456.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,449 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,650,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,259,000 after buying an additional 1,285,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in Roku by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,100,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,723,000 after buying an additional 606,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

