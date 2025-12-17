Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.5950. Approximately 13,297,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 16,016,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cormark raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Cowen cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised Lithium Americas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 3.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $3,355,104.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 40,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,247.40. The trade was a 89.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward Grandy sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $27,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 135,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,597. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 364,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,477 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 86.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading

