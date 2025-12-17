Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $261.97 and last traded at $258.1020. Approximately 6,250,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 7,829,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.68.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $536,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,361,179.27. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total transaction of $31,605,171.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,803,314.90. The trade was a 49.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 175,284 shares of company stock worth $41,648,819 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,325,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,106,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $2,826,049,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 27,361.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,737,000 after buying an additional 3,411,700 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $484,852,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,729.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $538,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.