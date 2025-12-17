Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.25 and last traded at $75.45. 16,814,607 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 15,057,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -97.99 and a beta of 3.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nebius Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Nebius Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Nebius Group by 369.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.