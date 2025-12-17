Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.84 and last traded at $29.84. 24,177,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 45,989,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Argus set a $64.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 5.7%

The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,724,000. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $147,631,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $150,395,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,437,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,049 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,829 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.