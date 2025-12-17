Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading Down 9.2% – Here’s Why

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 28,473,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 35,144,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Several analysts recently commented on APLD shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Applied Digital from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Applied Digital to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 6.94.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 111.29%.The business had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Applied Digital’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Chuck Hastings sold 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 426,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,619,993.24. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $803,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 59,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,080. This represents a 28.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 328,035 shares of company stock worth $11,376,479. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Applied Digital by 65.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 118,877 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Digital by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,491,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,819,000 after purchasing an additional 730,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Digital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 70,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

