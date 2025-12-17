Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.18 and last traded at $81.70. 16,587,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 19,407,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $110.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $126,553.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,323. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.4% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 30.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

