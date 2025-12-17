Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.40 and last traded at C$6.38, with a volume of 33812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Morguard Real Estate Inv. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.75.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morguard Real Estate Inv. had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 41.19%.The firm had revenue of C$57.69 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morguard Real Estate Inv. will post 0.780083 earnings per share for the current year.
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust that owns, manages, and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties across Canada. The company has three reportable segments namely Retail, Office, and Industrial. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail segment.
