Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.40 and last traded at C$6.38, with a volume of 33812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Morguard Real Estate Inv. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.75.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Morguard Real Estate Inv.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.81. The firm has a market cap of C$419.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morguard Real Estate Inv. had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 41.19%.The firm had revenue of C$57.69 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morguard Real Estate Inv. will post 0.780083 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

(Get Free Report)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust that owns, manages, and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties across Canada. The company has three reportable segments namely Retail, Office, and Industrial. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.