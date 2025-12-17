CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $469.84 and last traded at $470.02. 2,295,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,382,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $488.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.65.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $517.11 and a 200 day moving average of $482.39. The firm has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 117.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,994,660.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,999.04. This represents a 41.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,595 shares of company stock valued at $61,294,989. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

