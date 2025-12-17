NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $170.31 and last traded at $170.94. 219,950,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 223,422,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.72.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on NVIDIA from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $12,421,044.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,424,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,365,643.55. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $112,316.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,240.64. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,679,474 shares of company stock valued at $486,790,117 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

