Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Horizon Bancorp (IN) has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp (IN) to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. 357,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $59.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.34 million. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 51.01%. Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Bancorp (IN) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

