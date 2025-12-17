ImmunityBio (IBRX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ: IBRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – ImmunityBio had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

