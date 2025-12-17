Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AstraZeneca stock on November 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,973,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average of $79.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AstraZeneca

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 149.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.8% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

