D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading Down 6.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.8110. Approximately 28,983,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 60,843,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

Specifically, CFO John M. Markovich sold 11,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $276,216.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,471,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,149,643.68. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,249.84. This trade represents a 20.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded D-Wave Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 6.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 54.49, a current ratio of 54.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 97.58% and a negative net margin of 1,651.81%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 1,754.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.