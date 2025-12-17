D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading Down 6.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.8110. Approximately 28,983,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 60,843,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.
Specifically, CFO John M. Markovich sold 11,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $276,216.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,471,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,149,643.68. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,249.84. This trade represents a 20.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded D-Wave Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.
D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 6.7%
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 54.49, a current ratio of 54.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19.
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 97.58% and a negative net margin of 1,651.81%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 1,754.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.
About D-Wave Quantum
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
