Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Trading Down 4.6% Following Insider Selling

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $79.08 and last traded at $79.2060. Approximately 10,689,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 18,381,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

Specifically, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 5,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In related news, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 10,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 474,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,660. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRCL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Baird R W upgraded Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.69.

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.94.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $739.76 million during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

About Circle Internet Group

Get Free Report

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

