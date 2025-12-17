RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Shares Down 13.8% – Time to Sell?

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 412,398 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 264,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 5.06.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

