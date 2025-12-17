VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report) shares rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 176,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 291,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
