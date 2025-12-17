Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) Shares Up 5% – Here’s Why

Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) rose 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 452,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 673,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KDK. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kodiak AI in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kodiak AI in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kodiak AI to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kodiak AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Kodiak AI Trading Down 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60.

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rokos Capital Management US LP purchased a new stake in Kodiak AI in the third quarter valued at $14,185,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak AI during the 3rd quarter worth $6,290,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,802,000. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,228,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,924,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak AI Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering.

